PMK Leader Slams DMK Govt Over Corruption In 'Ungaludai Stalin 'Camps

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the DMK government, alleging that it had failed to deliver promised public services and was thriving only on corruption.

In a statement, he said the much-publicised“Ungaludan Stalin” grievance redressal camps - rolled out across Tamil Nadu with the promise of delivering 46 essential services - had instead turned into hubs of graft.

“The Dravidian model government claims to work for the people, but what it is actually doing is promoting corruption,” he charged.

The camps, inaugurated on July 15 and scheduled to run until November 14, were expected to cover 10,000 sessions. So far, about 5,000 have been held, receiving nearly 40 lakh petitions.

Of these, over 22 lakh applications relate to women's rights alone. However, Anbumani pointed out that action has been taken on barely 20 per cent of the petitions.

“Not a single woman who applied for her rights has actually received them. By all accounts, the programme is a complete failure,” he said.

The PMK leader further alleged that officials in the revenue and electricity departments were collecting bribes to process requests such as land ownership transfers and new power connections. Farmers had complained that bribes were being demanded in proportion to the market value of land.

“Even illegal constructions on waterbodies and disputed lands are being provided with electricity connections if bribes are paid. This is the most disgraceful part of the scheme,” he said.

Anbumani Ramadoss argued that the services provided in the Stalin camps were nothing new, but the same routine services that government offices were already mandated to deliver.

If the DMK government had implemented a Right to Services Act - ensuring that all citizen services are provided within a fixed timeline and made fully available online - there would have been no need for such camps or for people to pay bribes, he said.

He accused the DMK of using the initiative merely for publicity while failing to improve governance.

“Instead of benefiting the people, the camps have only turned into corruption camps. The people of Tamil Nadu have realised this deception, and they will give the DMK an unforgettable lesson in the coming elections,” Anbumani declared.