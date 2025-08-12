From Salah To Haaland: Top Contenders For The 2025/26 Premier League Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah equaled Thierry Henry's record of four Golden Boots last season. This season, there are several players in the EPL vying for the coveted award.

Last season, Mohamed Salah made history by winning a record-equalling fourth Golden Boot, matching Thierry Henry's feat and bringing an end to Erling Haaland's two-year dominance of the award.

As the new campaign kicks off, the key question is: Can anyone outscore that iconic pair? Or will one of football's most familiar sharpshooters rise to the top again?

Here are the five frontrunners for the coveted prize this season:

5. Joao Pedro-Chelsea

Chelsea splashed £60 million to lure Joao Pedro from Brighton this summer, and he's already repaying that faith. The Brazilian striker made a dream start by scoring twice in the Club World Cup semi-final, then adding another in the final against Paris Saint-Germain to help the Blues lift the trophy.

His form hasn't dipped since – a strong pre-season has cemented his position as Chelsea's first-choice No. 9. While his best-ever Premier League haul is 10 goals, being part of a resurgent, confident Chelsea attack could see him shatter that mark and pose an outside threat in the Golden Boot race.

4. Alexander Isak–Newcastle United

Alexander Isak delivered another stellar campaign last year, becoming the first Newcastle player to score 20 or more goals in consecutive Premier League seasons. The Swedish star's 23-goal tally was second only to Salah's, cementing his status as one of Europe's elite centre-forwards.

However, his 2025/26 season has started with uncertainty - Isak is currently training away from the main squad after signalling interest in a move, with Liverpool reportedly chasing him in a British-record transfer. If he stays and finds his rhythm, he's definitely capable of another big goal haul.

3. Viktor Gyokeres-Arsenal

Arsenal have finally landed the pure striker they've been chasing, signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon for £55 million.

The Swedish forward's journey to the top has been anything but straightforward - after failing to make an impact at Brighton, Gyokeres exploded in Portugal, scoring a jaw-dropping 97 goals in just 102 games, winning back-to-back Primeira Liga titles and two top-scorer trophies in the process.

Now back in England with a point to prove, he could be the clinical finisher the Gunners need to turn their three straight runners-up finishes into a Premier League crown.

2. Mohamed Salah-Liverpool

The reigning Golden Boot holder and Liverpool legend shows no sign of slowing down. Salah's 29 goals and 18 assists last season set a new record for combined goal contributions in a 38-game Premier League campaign, spearheading the Reds' title win.

At 33, his hunger remains undiminished, and with new signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike adding spark to Liverpool's attack, Salah could very well make it five Golden Boots – an unprecedented achievement.

1. Erling Haaland-Manchester City

Even in what some called a“quiet” season, Haaland still scored 22 league goals for Manchester City, despite missing more than a month through injury.

At just 25, he's already bagged 20+ Premier League goals in three straight seasons, a feat only a handful have ever achieved. His sheer goalscoring instinct keeps him the bookmakers' favourite to reclaim the award – and with City aiming to bounce back from a mixed campaign, a fully fit Haaland is a nightmare prospect for defenders.