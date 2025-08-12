GCC Real Estate Market Size To Reach USD 252.80 Billion By 2033: Innovations & Market Forecast

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC real estate market size was valued at USD 131.86 Billionin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 252.80 Billionby 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10%during 2025-2033.The GCC real estate market is experiencing robust growth, driven by economic diversification, government investments in infrastructure, and rising demand for residential and commercial properties across key cities like Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 131.86 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 252.80 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.10%

GCC real estate thrives with rising prices, tech adoption, and mixed-use developments shaping urban landscapes through 2033.

Government initiatives, population growth, urbanization, and foreign investment fuel robust demand for diverse real estate projects. Residential real estate leads, driven by high demand for luxury and affordable housing in urban centers.

How Is AI Transforming the Real Estate Market in GCC?



AI boosts profits by optimizing designs, with Kaizen AI achieving over $5.4 billion in value across 150+ projects in the GCC.

Smart city initiatives, like Saudi's NEOM, use AI for urban planning, enhancing efficiency in $75.7 billion worth of transactions.

AI-driven tools, like Tripler's platform, match tenants to homes, streamlining searches and boosting conversion rates in Dubai's $207 billion market.

Government policies, such as UAE's Golden Visas, pair with AI to attract investors, driving $383 billion in regional deals. AI cuts costs by automating tasks, with potential $34 billion in efficiency gains for real estate firms across the GCC.

Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-real-estate-market/requestsample

GCC Real Estate Market Trends and Drivers



Urbanization Surge: Rapid urban growth drives demand for residential and commercial properties in GCC cities.

Smart City Investments: Government funding in tech-driven urban projects boosts real estate innovation and infrastructure.

Sustainability Focus: Green building initiatives rise, fueled by environmental regulations and eco-conscious buyer preferences.

Tourism Growth: Expanding tourism sector increases demand for hospitality and retail real estate developments. Economic Diversification: Shift from oil dependency spurs investment in mixed-use and industrial property markets.

GCC Real Estate Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Property:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Land

Analysis by Business:



Sales Rental

Analysis by Mode:



Online Offline

Regional Analysis:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in GCC Real Estate Market



August 2025: Kaizen AI's proprietary technology optimizes over 150 real estate projects across the GCC, achieving an average 10.26% increase in project value through AI-driven space planning and cost reduction, saving 5.67 million square feet of constructed area and 712 million metric tonnes of CO2.

July 2025: Branded residences gain traction, with 40% of Ras Al Khaimah's residential units projected to be branded, driven by luxury developments like Elie Saab and Baccarat, boosting investor appeal with premium management services. February 2025: Dubai's real estate market sees a 54% share of GCC transactions, totaling $207 billion, fueled by 388 super-prime deals exceeding $10 million, with off-plan properties and Golden Visa eligibility driving investor demand.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=9013&flag=E

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302