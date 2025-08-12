GCC Real Estate Market Size To Reach USD 252.80 Billion By 2033: Innovations & Market Forecast
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 131.86 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 252.80 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.10%
GCC real estate thrives with rising prices, tech adoption, and mixed-use developments shaping urban landscapes through 2033.
Government initiatives, population growth, urbanization, and foreign investment fuel robust demand for diverse real estate projects.
Residential real estate leads, driven by high demand for luxury and affordable housing in urban centers.
How Is AI Transforming the Real Estate Market in GCC?
-
AI boosts profits by optimizing designs, with Kaizen AI achieving over $5.4 billion in value across 150+ projects in the GCC.
Smart city initiatives, like Saudi's NEOM, use AI for urban planning, enhancing efficiency in $75.7 billion worth of transactions.
AI-driven tools, like Tripler's platform, match tenants to homes, streamlining searches and boosting conversion rates in Dubai's $207 billion market.
Government policies, such as UAE's Golden Visas, pair with AI to attract investors, driving $383 billion in regional deals.
AI cuts costs by automating tasks, with potential $34 billion in efficiency gains for real estate firms across the GCC.
Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-real-estate-market/requestsample
GCC Real Estate Market Trends and Drivers
-
Urbanization Surge: Rapid urban growth drives demand for residential and commercial properties in GCC cities.
Smart City Investments: Government funding in tech-driven urban projects boosts real estate innovation and infrastructure.
Sustainability Focus: Green building initiatives rise, fueled by environmental regulations and eco-conscious buyer preferences.
Tourism Growth: Expanding tourism sector increases demand for hospitality and retail real estate developments.
Economic Diversification: Shift from oil dependency spurs investment in mixed-use and industrial property markets.
GCC Real Estate Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Property:
-
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Land
Analysis by Business:
-
Sales
Rental
Analysis by Mode:
-
Online
Offline
Regional Analysis:
-
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in GCC Real Estate Market
-
August 2025: Kaizen AI's proprietary technology optimizes over 150 real estate projects across the GCC, achieving an average 10.26% increase in project value through AI-driven space planning and cost reduction, saving 5.67 million square feet of constructed area and 712 million metric tonnes of CO2.
July 2025: Branded residences gain traction, with 40% of Ras Al Khaimah's residential units projected to be branded, driven by luxury developments like Elie Saab and Baccarat, boosting investor appeal with premium management services.
February 2025: Dubai's real estate market sees a 54% share of GCC transactions, totaling $207 billion, fueled by 388 super-prime deals exceeding $10 million, with off-plan properties and Golden Visa eligibility driving investor demand.
Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=9013&flag=E
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment