The African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Announces 2025 Award Nominees, Celebrating Excellence in African Energy

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

The nominees for the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies Awards have officially been announced, celebrating excellence in oil, gas and broader energy solutions. With eight categories covering the entire African energy sector and its value chain, the awards recognize companies and projects that are transforming Africa's energy future. The award winners will be announced during the AEW: Invest in African Energies Gala Dinner & Award Ceremony – held on Tuesday 30 September and uniting leaders from across the private and public sector in honor of innovation, impact and leadership.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.

ESG Leader of the Year



SLB – for its commitment to redefining sustainability through bold action on climate and community impact.

TotalEnergies – for its expanded low-carbon portfolio and efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

bp – for its transformation into an integrated energy company, embedding ESG principles across all operations in Africa.

Eni – for its integrated approach to decarbonized solutions and community-driven development. ExxonMobil – for its commitment to sustainable development through the expansion of its STEM Africa Initiative.

Service Provider of the Year



Egbin Power – for its role in driving industrial and economic growth across Nigeria.

NOV – for its commitment to delivering advanced technologies and services that support oil, gas and renewable developments.

Technip Energies – for its drive to transform African energy through cutting-edge project execution and engineering excellence.

AGL – for its role as the backbone of energy logistics in Africa.

Northern Ocean – for its services in high-spec offshore drilling, bringing ultra-deepwater expertise and world-class assets to African waters. Odfjell Drilling – for its push to expand offshore drilling and well services and role in several high-impact wells in West and Southern Africa.

Local Content Champion



Levene Energy Holdings – for setting a new benchmark for African-led energy development through its deep commitment to local content and empowerment.

Colibri Business Development – for its role as a vital link between global investors and African local content opportunities.

Technip Energies – for embedding local value into every stage of its African projects.

Perenco – for its commitment to local talent development remaining a cornerstone of its operating philosophy.

EGLNG – for its contributions as one of the country's strongest champions of local capacity.

Woodside – for its collaborations and commitment to embedding skills development at every stage of the project lifecycle. Greater Tortue Ahmeyim – for setting the standard for regional collaboration and local content development.

Reformer of the Year



Petroleum Commission of Ghana – for its active pursuit of upstream investment through a series of targeted regulatory reforms and incentives.

SANEDI – for driving South Africa's clean energy transition through innovative programs that promote efficiency.

Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria – for advancing one of the country's most ambitious energy sector reform programs in decades.

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Angola – for reshaping Angola's oil and gas sector through bold reforms and forward-looking policy. Ministry of Oil and Gas, Libya – for its rollout of targeted policy improvements that continue to revitalize investment across the energy sector.

Exploration & Production Leader of the Year



Eni – for achieving significant exploration and production breakthroughs in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Namibia and the Republic of Congo in 2025.

Azule Energy – for delivering several milestones, including an offshore gas discovery and the start of the Agogo FPSO, in 2025.

bp – for its exploration efforts in Egypt's West Nile Delta.

Nigeria National Petroleum Company – for successful exploration endeavors that yielded major discoveries. Rhino Resources – for its offshore success in Namibia, including light oil discoveries in Block 2914A.

Deal of the Year



African Export-Import Bank – for its $1.35 billion working capital facility for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Complex.

Gabon Oil Company – for the $307 million acquisition of Tullow Oil's entire Gabonese portfolio.

bp – for the launch of Arcius Energy, enhancing Egypt's role as a strategic regional energy supplier. Vitol – for its acquisition of a 30% interest in the Baleine oil and gas project in Ivory Coast and 25% stake in the Congo LNG project.

CSR Project of the Year



ConocoPhillips – for emerging as a driving force behind the Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project in Equatorial Guinea.

Chevron – for making a lasting impact in Africa through community-driven development programs.

Oando Energy Resources – for its deepened community engagement through programs focused on youth empowerment, education and environmental protection. Seplat Energy – for delivering transformative CSR programs in education, health and environmental sustainability.

Gas Monetization Strategy



DIXSTONE & Perenco Gabon – for the launch of Gabon's first offshore gas monetization project using an FLNG solution.

EGLNG – for successfully advancing from phase one to new phases at the Gas Mega Hub.

NLNG – for the Train 7 expansion at the Nigeria LNG plant reaching 80% completion in 2025.

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim – for the start of production at phase one, signaling a step towards creating a regional LNG hub. Otakikpo Joint Venture (Green Energy International & Lekoil) – for the inauguration of a 12 million cubic feet extraction facility and 20 MW gas-to-power plant in Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.





The African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Announces 2025 Award Nominees, Celebrating Excellence in African Energy



Downloa



Shar























