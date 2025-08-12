MRF's Q1 Net Profit Declines 13 Pc To 483 Crore, Revenue Up 7 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) MRF Limited's net profit for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 483.23 crore, down 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The tyre manufacturer had posted a net profit of Rs 562.55 crore in the corresponding month a year ago (Q1 FY25). The company's profit fell by over 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as well as from Rs 497.85 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).

However, revenue from operations for the quarter under review increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 7,560.28 crore from Rs 7,077.84 crore and 8 per cent QoQ from Rs 6,943.84 crore.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) decreased 9 per cent from the previous quarter to Rs 1,034 crore, and the margin decreased by more than 200 basis points to 13.7 per cent from 16.1 per cent the previous year.

At the same time, the tyre manufacturing giant's total expenses for the Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 7,035 crore, up nearly 8 per cent from Rs 6,409 crore in the same quarter a year ago and Rs 6,410 crore in the preceding quarter.

During the quarter, MRF's gross margins decreased by 300 basis points to 34.3 per cent from 37.3 per cent the previous year, despite the cost of raw materials increasing by 6 per cent to Rs 4,597 crore from the previous year.

Meanwhile, MRF's shares were trading slightly lower during the afternoon trade on Tuesday. At around 1:46 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 1,41,410, down 0.53 per cent or Rs 760.

The tyre manufacturer's shares fell nearly 4 per cent in the last 5 sessions. In the last 30 days, the stock has descended nearly 5 per cent. However, to date this year, the heavyweight stock increased by over 9 per cent.

At the same time, the 52-week high and low values of the shares stood at Rs 1,53,000.0 and Rs 1,02,124.05, respectively.