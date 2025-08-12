403
Panama pledges to make stricter measures against abuse of its ship registry
(MENAFN) Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino declared on Monday that the country will not permit criminal networks to misuse its ship registry or maritime corridors, promising tougher actions to safeguard global commerce and marine environments.
Speaking during a session of the UN Security Council, which Panama currently presides over, Mulino emphasized the nation’s “geographically strategic position, historically linked to the oceans,” and its firm dedication to ensuring “safe, efficient, and sustainable maritime routes.”
He pointed out that “more than 80% of global trade, by volume, is transported via maritime routes,” noting that these waters remain “particularly vulnerable to the expansion of transnational organized crime,” including illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, migrants, and counterfeit goods.
“In the face of these challenges, Panama has taken a clear stance of responsible leadership and effective action,” Mulino stated.
He stressed that “good maritime governance” is essential for tracking vessels, supporting maritime monitoring, and deterring international criminal activities. He affirmed that “Panama is not, nor will it ever be, a refuge for those who violate international law or threaten the security of the oceans.”
Furthermore, Mulino reiterated Panama’s pledge to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing through stronger sanctions, enhanced surveillance measures, and cooperation with international partners.
