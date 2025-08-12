403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Canakkale Wildfires Trigger Evacuation Orders
(MENAFN) Fast-moving wildfires engulfed parts of Türkiye’s northwestern Canakkale province on Monday, prompting the evacuation of over 2,000 residents and severely disrupting air, land, and sea traffic, officials confirmed.
Governor Omer Toraman stated on social media platform X that 77 individuals were being treated for smoke inhalation, though no life-threatening injuries had been reported.
Blazes ignited in two separate areas, quickly spreading into populated zones and forcing emergency evacuations of 2,090 people via both land and sea routes, Toraman noted.
Operations at Canakkale Airport were halted, and maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait — a critical global waterway connecting the Sea of Marmara to the Aegean Sea — was suspended in both directions. According to the Directorate of Coastal Safety, the strait will remain closed until midnight.
Ground transit also took a hit, with a section of highway shut down due to encroaching flames. Firefighting efforts remain underway, with both aerial and ground units deployed, backed by heavy equipment, Toraman added.
Footage aired by media showed scorched homes and vehicles consumed by flames, illustrating the fire’s devastating toll.
The region is still reeling from two other wildfires that broke out last Friday, which also triggered mass evacuations and widespread travel disruption.
Governor Omer Toraman stated on social media platform X that 77 individuals were being treated for smoke inhalation, though no life-threatening injuries had been reported.
Blazes ignited in two separate areas, quickly spreading into populated zones and forcing emergency evacuations of 2,090 people via both land and sea routes, Toraman noted.
Operations at Canakkale Airport were halted, and maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait — a critical global waterway connecting the Sea of Marmara to the Aegean Sea — was suspended in both directions. According to the Directorate of Coastal Safety, the strait will remain closed until midnight.
Ground transit also took a hit, with a section of highway shut down due to encroaching flames. Firefighting efforts remain underway, with both aerial and ground units deployed, backed by heavy equipment, Toraman added.
Footage aired by media showed scorched homes and vehicles consumed by flames, illustrating the fire’s devastating toll.
The region is still reeling from two other wildfires that broke out last Friday, which also triggered mass evacuations and widespread travel disruption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment