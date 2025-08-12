Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian athlete passes away four days after collapsing at World Games

(MENAFN) A 29-year-old Italian athlete passed away on Tuesday, four days after collapsing during an orienteering competition held last Friday in Chengdu.

Event organizers reported that the athlete was found unconscious during the men’s middle-distance final, which took place in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. Despite receiving “immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions,” he did not recover.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The World Games, a multi-sport event held every four years, features sports not included in the Olympic Games. The athlete was among twelve competitors marked as “Did Not Finish” in the official results.

As a member of the Italian national team, he had previously secured fifth place at the 2022 World Cup final.

Organizers stated they “will continue to support the family of Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way.”

