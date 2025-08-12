GBP/USD Forecast Today 12/08: Hovers Near 50-Day EMA (Video)
- The British pound has gone back and forth during the trading session here on Monday as we continue to hover around the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA is an indicator of that has multiple times been important as both support and resistance in this pair. I would expect that to continue to be the case. It's interesting that we're forming a shooting star ahead of CPI, the consumer price index coming out on Tuesday.
On the other hand, if we break above the top of the candlestick and CPI comes out cooler than anticipated, maybe traders will be looking for a move to the 1.3550 level. think all things being equal, this is a market that we need to be very cautious with. But I would point out that in general, the market will continue to see a lot of volatility.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf you remember the British pound for quite some time had outperformed other currencies against the U.S. dollar, even when it was falling. So, I think if this market starts to fall apart, that's going to be a very bad sign for other currencies against the U.S. Ultimately, if we do rally from here, then I think the 1.3550 level is going to be very difficult to overcome. But if we can get above the 1.36 level then we could go much higher. All things being equal though, it is worth noting that the US dollar is at least starting to fight back.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
