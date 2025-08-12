Bethlehem Governor Urges Stronger EU, Finnish Action For Palestine

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) BETHLEHEM / PNN /

Bethlehem Governor Mohammad Taha Abu Aliya has urged Finland and European Union countries to take more concrete and serious action on the ground to support Palestinian rights in the face of what he described as Israel's war crimes and acts of genocide, which violate all international conventions and norms.

Abu Aliya also called for strengthening and expanding cooperation, expressing hope that Bethlehem Governorate will receive greater attention in future Finnish support projects for Palestine.

His remarks came during a meeting at the governorate headquarters with Finland's Ambassador to Palestine, Tarja Kangaskorte, where they discussed the current situation in the governorate and the challenges Bethlehem and Palestine are facing amid the ongoing war waged by the Israeli occupation and settlers.

During the meeting, Abu Aliya presented an overview of conditions in Bethlehem, highlighting settlement policies targeting the city's surroundings and entrances, particularly the northern entrance, and their negative impact on residents' daily lives. He noted that the governorate is encircled by checkpoints and gates isolating it from other Palestinian areas, alongside the plight of prisoners from Bethlehem and the displacement of residents-especially in Bedouin communities-creating a harsh reality for the Palestinian people.

He also addressed the health situation, pointing out that Bethlehem has only one government hospital, which suffers from overcrowding and limited resources. He stressed that the world is witnessing the scale of Palestinian suffering amid an ongoing war claiming innocent lives, without decisive international action to stop it.

The governor further discussed Bethlehem's dire economic situation and rising unemployment, noting the city's dependence on tourism, which has collapsed since the war began. He said workers from Bethlehem employed in Jerusalem have been unable to reach their jobs due to the Israeli blockade, expressing hope for future cooperation in reviving the tourism sector.

For her part, Ambassador Kangaskorte thanked the governor for his warm welcome, affirming her awareness of the violations committed against the Palestinian people, including settlement expansion and settler attacks. She noted that these issues are being raised in Finland and that consultations are ongoing with several European countries regarding recognition of the State of Palestine. She also expressed her anticipation for an upcoming conference in September.

The ambassador reaffirmed Finland's strong commitment to the Palestinian cause across multiple levels, highlighting her country's support programmes in areas such as education and UNRWA assistance. She underscored the importance of the topics discussed with the governor and said she would study potential areas of cooperation to present to the relevant authorities in Finland.