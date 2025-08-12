Stepstone Analysis: Fewer Entry-Level Jobs, Longer Application Processes
|
Stepstone analysis: Fewer entry-level jobs, longer application processes
“For many young people, the situation is now more difficult than it was two or three years ago,” says Dr Tobias Zimmermann, labor market expert at The Stepstone Group.“We are going through a period of economic weakness, but the shortage of skilled workers persists. Demographic change will make the labor market noticeably tighter in just a few years. That is why the rule holds true: those who invest in young talent today secure decisive competitive advantages for tomorrow.”
Vocational training has advantages: graduates submit far more applications
Young university graduates currently face even greater challenges than peers with vocational training, according to a recent Stepstone survey of 260 entry-level candidates. Graduates under 30 send a median of 40 applications before securing a job interview – vocational training graduates reach the same goal with just 26 applications. Despite the higher effort on the graduates' side, both groups receive an average of only three to four interview invitations.
The time investment also differs: graduates spend an average of seven hours on an application process, vocational training graduates five. Particularly frustrating: 74% of graduates report experiencing ghosting – receiving no feedback at all during the hiring process. Among vocational training graduates, 61% have had this experience.
Shift in entry-level jobs: people-facing roles more in demand than administrative work
Opportunities for entry-level positions also vary widely by industry and profession. Since 2022, the share of entry-level jobs has dropped sharply in traditional administrative and data-processing roles such as sales (-56%), HR (-50%), administration (-34%) and customer service (-20%). By contrast, jobs with a high degree of direct human interaction have seen clear growth, for example in education (+96%) and skilled trades (+52%).
“Young people should not give up. Youth unemployment remains very low by European standards, and demographic change will increase the long-term value of their labor,” says Zimmermann.“Digitalization and economic transformation are creating new, high-quality jobs, even as the number of workers declines. Employers face the challenge of preparing young talent for tomorrow's labor market – that requires new skill profiles in training, such as the ability to work with AI tools, navigate digital environments, and adapt confidently to change.”
About the analysis
This special analysis is based on more than 4 million job ads on Stepstone from January 2020 to April 2025. Entry-level jobs were identified using terms such as“trainee”,“entry-level”,“graduate” or“completed vocational training”. The share of these ads in the total job offering was then calculated and compared to the average of the past five years to illustrate developments in this segment.
About the survey
The survey results come from the current Stepstone“Hiring Efficiency” study, which analysed around 260 active jobseekers under 30 with either vocational training or a university degree. The data is part of a broader online survey conducted between 25 June and 2 July 2025, with a total of 4,023 employees and 308 recruiters in Germany taking part. The candidate sample is representative of the German workforce in terms of age, gender and educational background.
Über The Stepstone Group
The Stepstone Group is a leading global digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. AI-driven job marketplaces and programmatic-powered marketing solutionsconnect about 140 million job applications with more than 130,000 employers every year. In 2024, The Stepstone Group generated revenue of over €900 million. The Stepstone Group operates in more than 30 countries - including Stepstone in Germany, Appcast in the USA and Totaljobs in the UK. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany and employs about 3,000 people worldwide. For more information:
Contact
The Stepstone Group Press
...
End of Media Release
Issuer: The Stepstone Group
Key word(s): Services
12.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment