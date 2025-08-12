403
Yango Group earns Great Place to Work® certification across nine countries
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE – 12 August 2025 — Yango Group, a UAE-based tech company, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® in 9 of its markets, highlighting the strength of its employee culture across some of the world’s most diverse and fast-growing markets.
The certification spans UAE, Pakistan, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, and Zambia, based on anonymous feedback from over 800 employees. According to Great Place to Work®, 87% of Yango Group employees across these countries said it’s a great place to work — a result that significantly exceeds global averages.
“We’ve spent the past few years intentionally shaping a culture that’s rooted in shared values, yet flexible enough to work across very different teams, markets, and realities,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group. “We’re proud that this approach resonates with our teams — and that so many colleagues feel part of something meaningful, wherever they are.”
Across nine certified markets, employees consistently pointed to a workplace where they feel respected, welcomed, and safe. In Colombia, for example, 100% of respondents said people are treated fairly regardless of age, gender, race, or sexual orientation. In Pakistan, 95% said they feel proud of how the company contributes to the community. And in Zambia, 97% of employees said they felt genuinely welcomed from their very first day.
Yango also scored especially high on physical and emotional safety, with 95% of surveyed employees across all countries agreeing that they work in a safe environment, and 94% saying people are treated fairly regardless of gender. Great Place to Work® Certification is the most widely respected global benchmark for workplace excellence. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback, making it one of the most transparent and credible signals of organizational culture.
These results carry particular weight for a company operating across fast-growing, emerging markets. From Abidjan to Lahore, and from Lima to Dubai, Yango continues to invest not only in local teams and leadership but in the infrastructure that makes collaboration possible across regions and disciplines. Programs like Yangoversity, which brings together employees from multiple countries for shared learning, and Go to the Fields, which puts employees on the ground alongside partners, are examples of how Yango Group builds culture through connection, not instruction. For the company, culture is not a corporate initiative — it’s the system that enables long-term growth across all markets.
