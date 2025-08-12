403
Trump inks executive order to postpone China tariff hike
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting an additional extension to the tariff pause with China, pushing the deadline to mid-November. Beijing responded with a matching measure of its own.
The announcement came just hours before the original 90-day suspension was due to expire. “I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same,” Trump posted on his social media platform.
In a parallel move, China’s Commerce Ministry confirmed that it would postpone imposing extra tariffs on American imports for the same period.
Without this latest extension, tariffs would have reverted to the steep rates seen during the height of tensions in April, when the U.S. and China engaged in a cycle of escalating trade penalties. At that time, American duties on Chinese goods hit 145%, while China’s retaliatory tariffs reached 125%.
Trump’s order noted that China has continued to “take significant steps toward remedying non-reciprocal trade arrangements” with the United States. However, it also emphasized that “large and persistent annual US goods trade deficits” remain, describing them as an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy” of the country.
The renewed truce follows fresh warnings from Washington to Beijing and other key buyers of Russian oil, cautioning that continued purchases contribute to sustaining the Ukraine conflict. China dismissed these warnings, maintaining that its relationship with Moscow is “consistent and clear.”
