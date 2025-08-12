Fun City At City Centre Doha Brings 'Summer Fun Fridays' To Beat Heat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Fun City, a leading family entertainment centre (FEC) located on the entertainment level of City Centre Doha and a subsidiary of Aamal QPSC, has announced its 'Summer Fun Fridays' programme, promising guaranteed enjoyment and unforgettable family experiences all summer long! The activities started on June 27, 2025 and will continue every Friday until the end of August, as Fun City transforms into a hub of non-stop entertainment from 6pm to 8pm. Visitors can enjoy a magical mix of live performances, vibrant characters, and activities designed for people of all ages.

Samir Fathy, Operation Manager of Fun City, commented,“At Fun City, we are dedicated to providing a safe, engaging, and fun-filled environment for families. Our 'Summer Fun Fridays' are designed to offer something for everyone, creating lasting memories and spreading joy throughout our community.

“Guests can expect a variety of exciting entertainment each week, including captivating live performances and a rotating cast of mascots who bring fresh energy and fun with every visit. Children will be mesmerized by special bubble creations, and energetic clown shows. Amazing balloon twisting artists will also there, transforming ordinary balloons into extraordinary shapes and characters.”

In addition to the 'Summer Fun Fridays' programme, Fun City offers a wide range of thrilling rides, arcade machines, VR games, and expansive play zones for continuous entertainment. From creative games to stimulating learning experiences, Fun City is truly the ideal indoor entertainment place for everyone.