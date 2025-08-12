Heredia Clinches Yellow Ribbon Handicap Crown

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Heredia, the classy six-year-old mare, lit up Del Mar with a brilliant front-running victory in the Gr.2 Yellow Ribbon Handicap over 1700m on Sunday.

Trained in the USA by H. Graham Motion, owned by Wathnan Racing, and guided to glory by Juan J. Hernandez, she proved too strong for her rivals in a field of eight fillies and mares.

A talented performer in the UK when trained by Richard Hannon, Heredia had already won at Gr.3 and Listed level - but this time, she stepped up to claim her first American Group 2 success.

Breaking sharply from the gates, Heredia quickly took the lead, with Liguria (War Front) close behind. The mare set a confident pace while a couple of rivals, including Watchtower (Demarchelier) and Musical Rhapsody (Holy Roman Emperor), were left trailing at the rear.

Heading into the final bend, Mission Of Joy (Kitten's Joy) tried to put pressure on her, but Heredia had plenty left.

She quickened smoothly, pulling clear in the home stretch and crossing the line two and a quarter lengths ahead. Public Assembly (More Than Ready) finished strongly for second, with Watchtower coming from far back to take third.

