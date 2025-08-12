Punjab Police Bust Pak-Backed Terror Network Ahead Of I-Day Five Operatives Held

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence of Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, have busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror network with the arrest of five operatives, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

He said it was operated by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria and Zeeshan Akhtar on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda.

Five operatives were apprehended from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan and averted further planned attacks, he said.

The module had planned an attack inside a liquor store in Punjab's SBS Nagar recently and was further tasked to attempt such attacks on Independence Day.

The arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from foreign-based Zeeshan Akhtar and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who is working in close coordination with Pakistan-based BKI operative Rinda.

The DGP said in a statement on X that one person was injured in an exchange of fire while being taken for recovery.

"He opened fire on the police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and is admitted to the Civil Hospital of SBS Nagar," the DGP said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the police station of Nawanshahr in SBS Nagar district under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act.

One 86P hand grenade, one .30 bore pistol, along with two cartridges and two empty shells of .30 bore were recovered.

To ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day, DGP Yadav on Monday briefed the police force regarding the current security scenario and reviewed counter-terror strategies, besides issuing operational directives on inter-district coordination, high-visibility check-points, and round-the-clock surveillance to prevent any law and order breach in the border state.

The DGP was on a tour to chair law and order review meetings and outreach sessions with officers of Commissionerates -- Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, and Police Ranges -- Border, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Ropar.

He also reviewed the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' and action against gangsters and organised crime.

An official statement quoting the DGP said he asked officers to conduct financial investigations against hawala operators to dismantle the entire ecosystem of drug trafficking.