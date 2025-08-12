Kabul Pursues More Overseas Job Opportunities After Qatar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) says Qatar has offered 3,100 legal job opportunities for Afghan workers, with talks also under way with five other countries to secure further employment prospects for Afghan citizens.

Samiullah Ibrahimi, MoLSA spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News on Monday that the ministry is engaging with various countries to provide legal employment opportunities, particularly for unemployed Afghans.

Under a recent agreement, Qatar has allocated 3,100 legal jobs for Afghan workers. Registration for the programme has closed and the documents of applicants are currently being reviewed.

“Once document checks are complete, applicants will undergo a practical test to ensure that only skilled and qualified individuals are sent to Qatar,” Ibrahimi said, adding that this was only the beginning of the process and more opportunities would follow in the near future.

Ibrahimi said that the ministry has also held meetings with labour officials from Oman, Russia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to arrange legal employment for Afghans in those countries. Once agreements are finalised, citizens will be invited to register, and-following assessment-will be sent abroad legally.

Talks have also addressed the challenges faced by Afghan workers already employed in these countries.

The spokesman emphasised the ministry's commitment to fairness and transparency, assuring citizens that there would be no favouritism, fraud, or forgery in the Qatar recruitment process. Only those meeting the criteria-including a minimum of one year of unemployment-would be selected.

Qatar is seeking Afghan workers in fields such as electrical engineering, electric vehicle mechanics, pharmacy, livestock farming and hospitality. Applicants must meet educational requirements, possess relevant work experience, demonstrate language skills and be aged between 18 and 45.

Ibrahimi noted that many applicants did not meet these conditions but still flocked to registration centres, causing disorder.

He urged citizens to familiarise themselves with the job requirements before applying to avoid depriving eligible candidates of their chance.

kk/sa