Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belgian PM Pressured to Take Action Over Gaza Genocide

2025-08-12 03:59:11
(MENAFN) Political demands are intensifying for Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever to take stronger measures against Israel amid the escalating humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, local media reported Monday.

The social conservative Christian Democratic and Flemish party (CD&V), the social democratic Vooruit, and the centrist Les Engages party are calling on De Wever to adopt a firmer stance regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza, according to a Belgian public broadcaster.

Lawmaker Els Van Hoof, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Belgium’s federal parliament, told media that setting the direction is the prime minister’s responsibility, but “he is not doing that today.”

Van Hoof stressed Belgium’s capacity to act independently of Europe or other nations, insisting, "Doing nothing is a choice we cannot support, ... international law requires us to take action."

In contrast, the liberal Reformist Movement (MR) and De Wever’s own Flemish nationalist N-VA party continue to resist calls for sanctions against Israel despite growing public criticism, the report added.

Last week, the Belgian government announced it would back a partial suspension of Israel’s participation in the Horizon Europe research program, signaling a limited but notable response.

Separately, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot summoned Israel’s ambassador to address Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City.

Israel is under mounting global condemnation for its relentless military assault on Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 61,500 deaths since October 2023. The ongoing campaign has left the enclave devastated, exacerbating a severe famine crisis with numerous deaths linked to starvation.

