Delhi Detains Rahul Gandhi Over Election Commission Protest
(MENAFN) Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in India’s opposition, was detained alongside several lawmakers on Monday as they marched toward the Election Commission office in New Delhi. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Indian National Congress, aimed to address contentious issues surrounding recent electoral roll revisions in the state of Bihar.
Protesters chanted slogans criticizing both the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration before being taken into custody by Delhi Police. Authorities later released all detained individuals.
“This is how democracy is stolen,” stated the Congress party in a post on X, responding to the detentions.
Opposition groups have strongly opposed the Election Commission’s special revision of voter lists in Bihar, where upcoming polls are expected. They allege that significant numbers of voters were unfairly removed from the rolls. The Election Commission has denied these allegations.
Rahul Gandhi has been a vocal critic of the electoral process in states where opposition parties have recently suffered defeats, accusing authorities of manipulation. In response, the Election Commission dismissed his claims as “misleading” and urged him to provide concrete proof.
Speaking to reporters after his release, Gandhi declared: “Now this is not a political fight, it is a fight to save the soul of the country. It is a fight to save the Constitution.”
He further stated, “The youth of the country have come to know this truth ... Now it is difficult for the Election Commission to hide.”
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected all allegations. Government minister Dharmendra Pradhan countered, “The Congress party keeps peddling lies about EVMs (electoral voting machines), sometimes raising Maharashtra, at other times, Haryana, weaving a new web of falsehoods each day.”
The protest and detentions mark a sharp escalation in the ongoing political tensions as India heads into crucial elections.
