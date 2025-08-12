Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU foreign policy chief praises Azerbaijani FM over inking peace deal with Armenia

2025-08-12 03:40:23
(MENAFN) The EU’s foreign policy leader, Kaja Kallas, extended congratulations to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday for the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia, along with other accords reached during a trilateral summit in Washington, D.C., according to statements from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Kallas emphasized the significance of these agreements, including their shared call to end the OSCE Minsk Process, as vital steps toward securing peace and stability in the region. She also expressed the European Union’s readiness to assist in furthering the peace process, the ministry said following a phone discussion between the two officials.

Their conversation also covered the state of Azerbaijan-EU relations as well as broader regional and global security matters.

On Monday, Azerbaijan and Armenia published the full text of the peace treaty they had initialed the previous Friday at the White House summit involving Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The agreement formalizes mutual border recognition, abandons territorial claims, prohibits the stationing of third-party forces along the boundary, and sets out measures for diplomatic normalization and settling legal disputes. Both countries also agreed on winding down the OSCE Minsk Group’s role.

