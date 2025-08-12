403
US, China Clash Over Maritime Security
(MENAFN) In a heated exchange on Monday, the United States and China confronted each other during a United Nations Security Council meeting focused on maritime security.
Both nations traded sharp criticisms involving matters of control, national sovereignty, and the implications for international trade.
Dorothy Shea, the US chargé d'affaires to the UN, underlined the strategic importance of the Panama Canal, describing it as "one of the world's great instruments of commerce and economic security."
She reminded the Council of Washington’s pivotal role in the Canal's creation and highlighted the strong cooperation between the US and Panama in safeguarding maritime routes.
Shea acknowledged Panama's "increasing vigilance in responding to malicious maritime cyber activities," but raised serious concerns regarding "China's outsized influence over the Panama Canal area, especially over critical infrastructure and port operations."
She argued that "China's expansive and unlawful maritime claims and aggressive actions demonstrate its threat to maritime security and commerce," asserting that Beijing’s actions represent a broader danger not only to Panama and the US but to the integrity of global trade networks as a whole.
In addition, Shea urged the Security Council to "impose meaningful consequences for sanctions violations" and encouraged member states to take more responsibility in protecting navigational freedoms, particularly in the Red Sea region.
In response, Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong offered a strong rebuttal, condemning the US for what he described as "unwarranted accusations" and a deliberate campaign to discredit Beijing.
Fu reaffirmed that "China has always respected Panama's sovereignty of the canal and recognizes the permanent neutrality of the canal as an international waterway."
He further accused the US of engaging in the "fabrication of lies and groundless attacks" as a means to justify its own control and dominance.
The verbal showdown underscored growing tensions between the two global powers as they compete for geopolitical influence, particularly in areas vital to global commerce.
