Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dutch far-right politician gets criticized over anti-Muslim hate on social media

Dutch far-right politician gets criticized over anti-Muslim hate on social media


2025-08-12 03:36:44
(MENAFN) A coalition of Muslim groups in the Netherlands submitted a formal complaint on Monday against far-right politician Geert Wilders, accusing him of promoting hatred, discrimination, and violence toward Muslims.

This legal action follows Wilders’ recent post on social media platform X, which showed an image contrasting a blonde woman labeled “good” with a woman wearing a headscarf labeled “bad.” Critics argue this content exacerbates anti-Muslim prejudice.

Muslim Rights Watch, one of the 14 organizations involved in the complaint, wrote on Facebook that the imagery “closely resembles Nazi Germany's depictions of Jews as 'inhuman, threatening, and unwanted.'”

The group contends that Wilders’ depiction of the woman in the scarf as “bad” could legally be seen as incitement to hostility, social unrest, insult, and hatred.

“Muslims are an inseparable part of the Netherlands. We live here, study here, work here, and contribute to our society every single day. We cannot and must not look away,” the statement emphasized.

MENAFN12082025000045017281ID1109915733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search