403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dutch far-right politician gets criticized over anti-Muslim hate on social media
(MENAFN) A coalition of Muslim groups in the Netherlands submitted a formal complaint on Monday against far-right politician Geert Wilders, accusing him of promoting hatred, discrimination, and violence toward Muslims.
This legal action follows Wilders’ recent post on social media platform X, which showed an image contrasting a blonde woman labeled “good” with a woman wearing a headscarf labeled “bad.” Critics argue this content exacerbates anti-Muslim prejudice.
Muslim Rights Watch, one of the 14 organizations involved in the complaint, wrote on Facebook that the imagery “closely resembles Nazi Germany's depictions of Jews as 'inhuman, threatening, and unwanted.'”
The group contends that Wilders’ depiction of the woman in the scarf as “bad” could legally be seen as incitement to hostility, social unrest, insult, and hatred.
“Muslims are an inseparable part of the Netherlands. We live here, study here, work here, and contribute to our society every single day. We cannot and must not look away,” the statement emphasized.
This legal action follows Wilders’ recent post on social media platform X, which showed an image contrasting a blonde woman labeled “good” with a woman wearing a headscarf labeled “bad.” Critics argue this content exacerbates anti-Muslim prejudice.
Muslim Rights Watch, one of the 14 organizations involved in the complaint, wrote on Facebook that the imagery “closely resembles Nazi Germany's depictions of Jews as 'inhuman, threatening, and unwanted.'”
The group contends that Wilders’ depiction of the woman in the scarf as “bad” could legally be seen as incitement to hostility, social unrest, insult, and hatred.
“Muslims are an inseparable part of the Netherlands. We live here, study here, work here, and contribute to our society every single day. We cannot and must not look away,” the statement emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment