Italy Reports 17 Fatalities in West Nile Virus
(MENAFN) Two elderly men have died after contracting West Nile virus in Italy, pushing the nationwide death toll from the mosquito-borne illness to 17, according to regional health officials on Monday.
The first death occurred in Campania, where an 83-year-old retiree from Capua succumbed to the virus at Sant’Anna and San Sebastiano Hospital in Caserta, following a deterioration in his condition over recent days, media reported. This marks the eighth recorded fatality from the virus in Caserta province.
In response, Capua’s mayor, Adolfo Villani, implemented safety measures in the area surrounding the victim’s residence. These include clearing abandoned swimming pools, removing overgrown vegetation, and eliminating areas where stagnant water can collect—conditions favorable for mosquito breeding.
Meanwhile, a second man, aged 85 and from Cori in the central province of Latina, died Monday morning at Santa Maria Goretti Hospital. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since August 2 and was also dealing with pre-existing health complications. His death is the ninth linked to the virus in the Lazio region.
West Nile virus is primarily spread through bites from infected mosquitoes. While many infections are mild, the virus can lead to serious neurological complications, particularly in older adults or individuals with compromised immune systems.
