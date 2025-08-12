The World's First Sightseeing Tour For Dogs Filled A Helsinki Park - Stick-Built Sibelius Monument And Dog Portraits Visitors' Favourites

HELSINKI, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last weekend in Helsinki, the happiest capital in the world, more than 1,000 dogs gathered for the launch of The Doggy Route to Happiness - the world's first sightseeing tour created especially for them.

Last weekend, Finland's capital, Helsinki, launched what is believed to be the world's first sightseeing route designed especially for dogs. The "Doggy Route to Happiness" featured a canine-sized stick-built tribute to the world-famous Sibelius Monument, "a pup-up" dog café, a dedicated dog island, and even special advertising aimed at four-legged viewers. The launch of the route coincided with the World Dog Show 2025 in Helsinki.

Throughout the weekend, more than a thousand dogs eagerly queued with their owners to experience the route, and hundreds stopped at the dog photography spot to have their portraits taken.

The world's first sightseeing tour for dogs

The Stickelius Monument quickly became a highlight of the sightseeing route, drawing admiring glances from passers-by and generating enthusiastic coverage from both the public and the media. Some onlookers even expressed a wish for it to become a permanent fixture in Helsinki, calling it a respectful and creative tribute to the original Sibelius Monument.

The Stickelius Monument is curated by Neris, a local rescue dog. Neris became a national treasure for collecting sticks and turning them into a one-of-a-kind public art installation known as the Stick Gallery. The same sticks were now made into a monument honoring one of Helsinki's most iconic statues devoted to composer Jean Sibelius, designed by the late sculptor Eila Hiltunen. The Stickelius Monument was carefully designed to follow the same proportions as the original Sibelius Monument at a 1:4 scale.

The route also included a refreshing stop at Café Dogatta, "a pup-up" café located next to the popular seaside Café Regatta, one of Helsinki's most cherished visitor spots. The crown jewel of the sightseeing tour and canine happiness in Helsinki is Rajasaari Island – a one-of-a-kind, dog-only island located right in the city's maritime heart. Open 24/7 and accessible on foot, it offers forests to roam, beaches to run along, and waters to swim in. Dogs enjoying the island had very distinguished neighbors: the President and Prime Minister of Finland live just across the water, and both have been spotted jogging with dogs.

Dogatta and Rajasaari, some of the route's highlights will remain in Helsinki permanently, bringing joy to local dogs and their owners.

Are dogs the secret to Helsinki's happiness?

In Finland, a country of 5.6 million people and around 800,000 dogs, pets are cherished family members. Helsinki is home to an estimated 40,000 dogs. In fact, Finland has the highest number of dogs per person in the world. Maybe it's something worth looking into – whether dogs are one of the reasons why Finns are the happiest people in the world?

The sightseeing route demonstrates how happiness in Helsinki extends not only to people, but to dogs as well. Known for its seaside beauty, abundant nature, vibrant urban culture, active lifestyle, and inclusiveness, Helsinki also offers over 90 dedicated dog parks, several dog beaches, and even a 50-hectare forest just for dogs. Dogs and their owners can also enjoy access to multiple dog training fields throughout the city.

Helsinki is a clean, well-functioning city where dogs are warmly welcomed in most shops, cafés, and restaurants with some even serving special menu items for dogs. Dogs are part of the city's culture even in libraries, where special "library dogs" are present for children to read to. Dogs also ride free of charge on all forms of public transport.

"Pets boost happiness. This time, we wanted to bring attractions to some of the city's most beloved outdoor spots – places that both dog owners and their dogs can enjoy together. We are delighted to see so many people and dogs experiencing familiar landmarks from a dog's perspective," says Soila Lehkonen , the Head of Brand & PR in Helsinki Partners, responsible for the city's international marketing.

The Doggy Route to Happiness reflects Helsinki's commitment to creating happiness for all residents and visitors, whether they walked on two legs or four.

