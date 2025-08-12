403
Italian Premier Blasts Israeli Gaza Plan as “Unacceptable”
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced strong opposition Monday to Israel’s latest military strategy in Gaza, denouncing plans to seize Gaza City as “unjustifiable and unacceptable,” according to an official statement cited by a news agency.
In a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s stance against any Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip, expressing what the government described as “deep concern” over the deteriorating situation.
Meloni told Abbas that the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza could no longer be defended. “Unjustifiable and unacceptable,” she said of Israel’s recent military push into the densely populated city.
Abbas, in response, commended Italy’s humanitarian efforts in the besieged enclave, where conditions continue to spiral.
The conversation followed Israel’s Security Cabinet decision on Friday to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal for a full-scale occupation of Gaza City — a move that has triggered international condemnation from world leaders and human rights organizations alike.
Israel's war campaign, launched in October 2023, has so far claimed over 61,400 lives, according to health officials in Gaza. The military offensive has left much of the territory in ruins and driven it to the brink of famine.
International legal scrutiny is also intensifying. In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict.
Separately, Israel is also the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its actions in the enclave.
