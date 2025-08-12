403
Political Pressure Grows on Belgian Premier Over Gaza
(MENAFN) Political tension is intensifying in Belgium as calls increase for Prime Minister Bart De Wever to adopt firmer measures against Israel amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Local sources, reported on Monday that several political factions are demanding more decisive action from the government.
Among the voices urging stronger measures are the social conservative Christian Democratic and Flemish party (CD&V), the center-left Vooruit, and the centrist Les Engagés.
These parties are pressuring De Wever to adopt a more assertive stance regarding the Israeli military actions in Gaza, according to a news agency.
Responsibility lies with the prime minister to chart the nation’s political direction, but "he is not doing that today," Lawmaker Els Van Hoof stated during an interview.
Van Hoof, who also presides over the Foreign Affairs Committee in the federal parliament, expressed her belief that Belgium is capable of taking significant steps independently.
"Doing nothing is a choice we cannot support, ... international law requires us to take action," she emphasized.
Her remarks reflect a growing sentiment among Belgian lawmakers that remaining passive in the face of international humanitarian violations is unacceptable.
Despite the increasing domestic criticism, the liberal Reformist Movement (MR) and De Wever’s own Flemish nationalist party, N-VA, remain opposed to the idea of imposing sanctions on Israel, according to the same report.
In a related development last week, the Belgian government declared its support for a partial freeze on Israel’s participation in Horizon Europe, a scientific and research initiative under the EU framework.
Additionally, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot recently summoned Israel's ambassador to address Israeli intentions to occupy Gaza City, further indicating Belgium's growing diplomatic engagement with the ongoing conflict.
