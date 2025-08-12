Saudi Arabia Cloud Services Market Size To Reach $13.1 Billion By 2033: Outlook, Trends & Opportunity

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia cloud services market size reachedin 2024. The market is projected to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Growing digital transformation, government initiatives, and rising demand for scalable IT infrastructure fuel Saudi Arabia's cloud services market expansion.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 4.0 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 13.1 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 13.10%

Hybrid cloud adoption and AI integration drive market expansion to USD 13.97 billion by 2033.

Government policies, smart city projects, and e-commerce growth accelerate cloud service demand. Public cloud, especially SaaS, leads with 69% market share in 2024.

How Is AI Transforming the Cloud Services Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI is transforming Saudi Arabia's cloud services market by enabling smarter automation, predictive analytics, and seamless integration across sectors, improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

The government's AI-driven digital transformation programs and investments, such as $5 billion AI infrastructure funding through the HUMAIN initiative, are accelerating cloud adoption and robust AI services.

Major partnerships, including AWS and HUMAIN's strategic collaboration, highlight commitments to building an AI Zone with advanced cloud infrastructure and training 100,000 Saudis in cloud and AI skills.

Leading cloud providers like Google Cloud and Microsoft are expanding local data centers and deploying AI-powered tools, helping businesses optimize cloud workloads while ensuring compliance with Saudi data sovereignty laws. Saudi Arabia's cloud market commands multi-billion-dollar revenue supported by Vision 2030 policies, with AI integrated cloud solutions driving innovation in healthcare, finance, smart cities, and government digital services.

Saudi Arabia Cloud Services Market Trends and Drivers



Saudi Arabia's cloud services market is growing rapidly, driven by Vision 2030's push for digital transformation across sectors like healthcare, finance, and smart cities, demanding scalable and efficient cloud solutions.

Government initiatives such as the Cloud First Policy and the establishment of Cloud Computing Special Economic Zones are fostering a favorable environment with tax benefits and relaxed regulations for cloud providers.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) dominates Saudi Arabia's cloud market, offering cost-effective computing power, storage, and networking, which appeals to businesses looking to reduce physical IT investments.

The ongoing expansion of data centers, backed by global providers like Oracle, Microsoft, and Google, supports local data residency compliance and improves performance for domestic cloud users. Growing concerns about data security and regulations are driving demand for robust cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, while AI integration in cloud platforms is boosting automation, analytics, and innovation across industries.

Saudi Arabia Cloud Services Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Deployment Insights:



Public Cloud



Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Private Cloud

End Use Industry Insights:



Oil, Gas, and Utilities

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Financial Services

Manufacturing and Construction Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Cloud Services Market



2025 August: Humain, in partnership with Groq, deployed OpenAI's latest AI models in Saudi Arabia, expanding advanced AI infrastructure and boosting cloud service capabilities with sovereign data hosting.

2025 July: Construction began on a 72 MW data center in Dammam and NEOM, designed to serve global enterprises with cutting-edge cloud and data management technologies. 2025 May: Google Cloud and the Public Investment Fund advanced their partnership to build a global AI hub in Saudi Arabia, focusing on AI-driven cloud services and training 100,000 Saudis in cloud and AI skills.

