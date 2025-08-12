Ecodrisil Launches Carbon Xpress Solution To Fast-Track Emission Data Capture And Reporting

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Travanleo, a leading ESG and sustainability technology company with offices in the UAE and India, today announced the launch of, a purpose-built solution on its flagship platform Ecodrisil ESG Xpress , for enterprises that need to quickly capture, compute, and report greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Designed to simplify and accelerate emission disclosures, Carbon Xpress enables organizations to respond swiftly to RFPs, supplier qualification programs, investor queries, and climate-linked financing needs. The solution empowers teams to generate audit-ready carbon reports aligned with globally recognized standards without the complexity, manual effort, or delays typically involved in ESG processes.

“Many enterprises face urgent requests for carbon data, whether during bidding for large contracts, supplier assessments, or while securing green financing. Carbon Xpress addresses this very need with speed, accuracy, and compliance,” saidat Ecodrisil. He added“With Carbon Xpress, we enable organizations towith stakeholders”.



Quick Data Onboarding : Guided workflows for rapid emission data collection from internal systems and value chain partners

Automated Computation : Built-in emission factors and calculators across Scope 1, 2, and select Scope 3 categories

Standards-Aligned Reports : Generate reports aligned with GHG Protocol, CDP, and other investor-preferred frameworks Export-Ready Outputs : Submission-ready documents tailored for RFPs, due diligence, or regulatory filings

Carbon Xpress is powered by ESGAI®, Ecodrisil's natively integrated AI Co-pilot, which simplifies the entire lifecycle of carbon emission reporting, from. This ensures faster turnaround and higher confidence in disclosures, even under tight timelines.



A global technology company headquartered in Europe , is using Carbon Xpress to generate Scope 1 and 2 emission disclosures as part of a high-value RFP submission . A leading chemical manufacturing group in the GCC region , integrating the solution to meet growing supplier evaluation and ESG scoring requirements from international buyers.

Carbon Xpress is already seeing traction across sectors. Current implementations include:

Both companies selected Carbon Xpress for its ability to deliver rapid, standards-compliant reporting within tight timelines, with implementations currently underway.

For more information, please visit: