Less Lethal Ammunition Market To Hit USD 1.6 Billion By 2035, Driven By Safer Law Enforcement And Tactical Innovation

Steady market growth supported by advanced non-lethal solutions, rising crowd control needs, and global compliance regulations

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Less Lethal Ammunition Market , valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This steady upward trajectory reflects increasing adoption of advanced non-lethal solutions designed for effective law enforcement, crowd management, and civil defense-while aligning with global compliance and human rights standards.

From USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.4 billion by 2030, the market has demonstrated stable expansion, with a USD 0.3 billion absolute dollar opportunity over the period. The consistent growth pattern underscores the sector's mature yet strategically important role in public safety and security operations worldwide.

Addressing the Shift Toward Safer Engagement

The growth of the less lethal ammunition market is being driven by law enforcement agencies' increasing reliance on non-lethal alternatives in riot control, peacekeeping, and tactical operations. Rising public demonstrations, evolving policing standards, and global advocacy for human rights-compliant defense measures are prompting agencies to expand their non-lethal arsenals.

Technological advances in materials and projectile design have enhanced accuracy, safety, and operational efficiency, making options such as rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, and impact munitions vital tools in de-escalation strategies. Manufacturers investing in compliance-oriented designs and cost-effective production are well-positioned to capture share in this evolving landscape.

Market Segmentation and Leading Applications

By Type – Rubber shot remains the dominant category, projected to account for 54.6% of revenue in 2025. Its popularity stems from its controlled impact, minimal penetration potential, and adaptability to a wide range of delivery platforms, including 12-gauge shotguns and launcher systems. Innovations in aerodynamic stability and kinetic calibration have further improved precision in field conditions.

By End User – Law enforcement accounts for 60.2% of the 2025 market, fueled by the rising need for safe, scalable crowd management solutions. Government budgets are increasingly prioritizing less lethal munitions for protests, public order policing, and prison security. The integration of non-lethal training into police curricula reinforces operational readiness and responsible deployment.

Key Growth Drivers and Trends

.Rising Deployment for Civil Security and Riot Control

Governments and municipal authorities are scaling up procurement to manage public gatherings and demonstrations without escalating violence. Rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, and chemical irritants have become critical to urban policing and border security operations.

.Regulatory Compliance and Training Initiatives

International policing standards mandate force proportionality, pushing agencies toward weapon systems with calibrated kinetic energy for specific threat levels. Procurement is increasingly linked with tactical training to ensure operational precision.

.Technological Innovation

Manufacturers are introducing polymer-based rounds, marking projectiles, and smart ballistics systems to enhance safety and versatility. Customization for use with both standard firearms and dedicated launchers is broadening adoption across military and police forces.

Regional and Country-Level Insights

Growth rates vary across global markets, with BRICS countries demonstrating the highest expansion potential.

.China (3.9% CAGR) – Driven by intensified crowd-control measures, border security initiatives, and large-scale procurement programs.

.India (3.6% CAGR) – Boosted by border security demands, civil unrest management, and“Make in India” defense manufacturing initiatives.

.Germany (3.3% CAGR) – Supported by EU safety compliance, modernized public order protocols, and increased correctional facility demand.

.United Kingdom (2.8% CAGR) – Legislative reforms driving proportional force use and advanced tactical training programs.

.United States (2.5% CAGR) – Focused on correctional facility applications, targeted crowd control, and litigation risk reduction.

Opportunities for Manufacturers

Manufacturers have a clear path to growth by focusing on:

.Compliance-Oriented Design – Meeting evolving human rights and safety regulations.

.Adaptability Across Platforms – Ensuring compatibility with both standard and specialized delivery systems.

.Cost-Efficient Production – Supporting large-scale government procurement in price-sensitive regions.

.Advanced Material R&D – Creating projectiles with controlled penetration, predictable impact, and reduced permanent injury risk.

Competitive Landscape

The market is shaped by a mix of established leaders and emerging challengers.

.Key Players – Security Devices International, Safariland Group, Rheinmetall AG, Federal Ammunition, Combined Systems, and Nonlethal Technologies dominate through advanced munitions engineering and long-term supply agreements with government agencies.

.Emerging Players – Lamperd Less Lethal, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, and MAXAM Outdoors are targeting growth in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, leveraging cost-effective manufacturing and distribution partnerships.

.Specialized Solutions – Sellier & Bellot is focusing on controlled penetration and energy absorption, aligning with operational safety needs.

In May 2024, EDGE Group announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, signaling continued consolidation in the sector.

Strategic Importance Despite Moderate Growth

While the market's growth rate is modest, its strategic significance remains high. In regions experiencing civil unrest and rising urban security needs, less lethal ammunition provides law enforcement and military units with a vital tool for maintaining order while minimizing harm.

Manufacturers that align innovation with compliance, offer adaptable solutions, and engage in strategic partnerships will be well-positioned to navigate regulatory complexities and capture long-term opportunities in this essential security segment.

Scope of the Market Report

.Base Year Value (2025): USD 1.2 Billion

.Forecast Year Value (2035): USD 1.6 Billion

.CAGR: 2.9%

.Types Covered: Rubber shot, Bean Bag, Paintball shots, Others

.End Users: Law enforcement, Recreational

.Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

.Countries Featured: United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa

Editor's Note:

The global Less Lethal Ammunition Market Growth is fueled by rising demand for safe, compliance-driven crowd control solutions and technological advances in non-lethal munitions. Rubber shot and law enforcement applications dominate, supported by regulatory mandates and training initiatives. Manufacturers focusing on innovation, adaptability, and cost efficiency are best positioned to capture emerging opportunities worldwide.

