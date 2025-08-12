'Your Army Can't Stop Me', BJP's Sadanandan Slams CPI(M) Leader
In a sharply worded Facebook post, Sadanandan declared that Jayarajan“is not capable of preventing me from continuing as an MP” and that even his“entire army” would be insufficient to stop him.
Dismissing alleged threats, he said that such“warrants of intimidation can be neatly folded and kept away in a cupboard”.
Sadanandan asserted that his Rajya Sabha seat was secured through the formal order of the“beloved President of the Republic” and supported by“thousands of families' blessings”.
He said his past imprisonment was linked to political violence when cadres,“armed with bombs and swords by their leaders”, faced punishment for their actions.
The war of words began after Jayarajan likened Sadanandan to Pragya Singh Thakur, the controversial BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, and claimed“criminal activities” seemed to be his qualification for becoming an MP.
Jayarajan further alleged that being in Parliament did not grant anyone the right to“throw comrades into jail and boast about it”.
The confrontation comes amid heightened tensions between the BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala.
The CPI(M) has been on the defensive since August 4, when eight of its workers suffered a legal setback.
The Supreme Court refused to entertain their appeal against the Kerala High Court verdict upholding a seven-year jail term for the 1994 attack in which Sadanandan, then an RSS district leader in Kannur, had both legs severed.
On the day of the ruling, CPI(M) legislator and former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja drew attention after she led a farewell gathering at the party's Mattannur office for the convicted men before they surrendered to the Thalassery Court.
The court subsequently sent them to Kannur Jail to serve the remainder of their sentence.
Political observers expect such fiery exchanges to escalate further as both parties gear up for upcoming electoral contests in Kerala.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment