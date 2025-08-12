Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gunman Shoots Three in Texas Target Parking Lot

2025-08-12 02:12:59
(MENAFN) Three individuals lost their lives Monday when a gunman opened fire in a Target store parking lot north of Austin, Texas, authorities confirmed.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but crashed shortly afterward. He then hijacked another car from a nearby dealership before law enforcement apprehended him.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis revealed the suspect is a man with “a mental health history.” The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson described the incident as “devastating.”

“While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I’ll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence,” Watson said on X. “I am grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect.”

