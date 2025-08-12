403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunman Shoots Three in Texas Target Parking Lot
(MENAFN) Three individuals lost their lives Monday when a gunman opened fire in a Target store parking lot north of Austin, Texas, authorities confirmed.
The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but crashed shortly afterward. He then hijacked another car from a nearby dealership before law enforcement apprehended him.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis revealed the suspect is a man with “a mental health history.” The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson described the incident as “devastating.”
“While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I’ll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence,” Watson said on X. “I am grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect.”
The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but crashed shortly afterward. He then hijacked another car from a nearby dealership before law enforcement apprehended him.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis revealed the suspect is a man with “a mental health history.” The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson described the incident as “devastating.”
“While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I’ll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence,” Watson said on X. “I am grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment