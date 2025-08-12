Moi Organises Forum On Integration Of Security, Organisational Roles Of Qatar Football League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Establishments and Authorities Security Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) organised yesterday a forum on the integration of security and organisational roles of the Qatar Football League.

The forum was attended by a number of specialists in the fields of sports security and organization, as well as representatives from the Qatar Stars League, clubs, and partner entities.

Major Saeed Jumaa Al Hitmi, Acting Head of the Sports Security Section, said in a speech on the occasion that the forum stems from the recognition of the importance of enhancing joint work and integrated coordination between security and organisational bodies, ensuring the success of sporting events and providing a safe environment that meets the aspirations of fans and supports the goals of sports institutions in the country.



He said that previous experiences have proven that success is not achieved through planning alone, but rather through actual integration between security personnel, organizing committees, and relevant authorities.

He noted that the forum features an open dialogue session to exchange experiences and review best practices.

For his part, Hassan Rabia Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing, and Communications at the Qatar Stars League, emphasized that the forum reflects the spirit of cooperation between the organization, the Sports Security Department, the clubs, and partners.

He praised the remarkable development in coordination mechanisms over recent seasons.

He expressed his hope that these meetings would continue, as they provide an opportunity to discuss challenges, solutions, and innovative ideas, enhancing the level of organization and the image of the Qatari league regionally and internationally. The forum program included a visual presentation of the most prominent events of the 2024-2025 football season, followed by two dialogue sessions to discuss best practices and challenges. The final recommendations were then presented and the participants were honoured.