Intense Rainfall Claims Seven Lives in Cape Verde
(MENAFN) The government of Cape Verde has declared a state of emergency on the islands of Sao Vicente and Santo Antao following intense rainfall that triggered flash floods, killing at least seven people and causing widespread destruction.
In an official statement released Monday, authorities said, "The government has already declared a state of emergency in order to activate the national emergency fund to repair damage to roads, streets and other infrastructure, and to assist people in difficult situations due to the bad weather."
Interior Administration Minister Paulo Rocha confirmed during a press conference that all seven fatalities occurred on Sao Vicente, where severe storms and torrential rain pummeled the island in under three hours. He warned that the number of casualties may rise, as several individuals remain unaccounted for.
On neighboring Santo Antao, infrastructure has also been heavily impacted. Landslides have once again severed road access to the town of Alto Mira, only days after repairs had reopened vital routes.
Domingos Tavares, head of the National Civil Protection and Fire Service, reported widespread damage: homes, vehicles, and public infrastructure were particularly hard hit on Santo Antao.
The emergency measures aim to accelerate relief efforts and mobilize resources as the archipelago confronts one of its most severe weather events in recent years.
