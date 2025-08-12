Trinamool Booth Convener Shot Dead In Bengal's Bankura

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) A Trinamool Congress booth convener was shot dead in Chakai village under Sonamukhi police station in West Bengal's Bankura district, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night, and the deceased was identified as Sikander Khan alias Sayan Khan.

According to the police, the miscreants attacked him from behind while he was returning home from the local Pakhanna Bazar on a motorbike in the village.

The Trinamool leader was shot multiple times in succession. After he collapsed on the spot, the miscreants fled from there. Officers from Sonamukhi police station reached the spot after receiving information. They are investigating the reason behind the killing of the ruling party leader. However, no one has been arrested so far.

A senior officer of Bankura police said, "The incident took place around 10 p.m. last night. The miscreants shot him from behind while he was on his motorbike. He was shot multiple times and died instantly on the spot. We have started an investigation and are trying to find out the motive behind the killing."

The Trinamool leader was shot in the back and head. The police recovered the body and took it to Sonamukhi Rural Hospital for post-mortem. Sources said Sayan was an influential Trinamool leader in the area. Locals suspect that it was a planned murder.

Following the incident, Trinamool's Bishnupur organisational district president Subrata Dutta, Sonamukhi Mayor Santosh Mukherjee and other party leaders reached the spot. The party alleged that the BJP was behind the murder of its booth convener.

"After realising that they would lose the Sonamukhi Assembly seat in the 2026 state elections, the BJP planned this murder. Sayan was a skilled organiser of the party in the area. That is why he was murdered in a planned manner," said Dutta

The BJP, on the other hand, refuted the allegation and said the incident was a fallout of Trinamool's infighting. BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami said, "The BJP has no connection with this murder. The leader was killed due to the Trinamool factional fight over land disputes."