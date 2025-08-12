India Air Fryer Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Opportunities And Report 20252033
Key Highlights:
. 2024 Market Size: USD 46.12 Million
. 2033 Forecast Size: USD 79.64 Million
. CAGR (2025–2033): 5.80%
. Growing awareness of oil-free, healthy cooking methods
. Rising availability of affordable, multifunctional air fryer models
. Expanding e-commerce sales and exclusive brand outlets
. Technological advancements including digital controls and rapid air circulation
How Is AI Transforming the Market?
AI is enhancing the air fryer segment through smart cooking algorithms, automatic temperature control, and recipe personalization. AI-enabled appliances can adjust cooking modes based on food type, send mobile alerts when food is ready, and optimize energy usage. Integration with IoT platforms allows users to remotely monitor and control cooking, improving convenience and efficiency.
Key Market Trends and Drivers:
. Increasing adoption of multifunctional appliances for compact kitchens
. Growing commercial use in cafés and quick-service restaurants for healthier menus
. Integration of advanced features like touchscreens, preset menus, and app connectivity
. Expanding middle-class consumer base with rising disposable incomes
. Aggressive marketing and product launches by domestic and international brands
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
. Drawer
. Lid
By Technology:
. Digital
. Manual
By Sales Channel:
. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
. Multi-Branded Stores
. Exclusive Stores
. Online
. Others
By End Use:
. Residential
. Commercial
By Region:
. North India
. South India
. East India
. West India
Latest Developments:
. In February 2025, Acer pure launched the Chef 2-in-1 Flip Air Fryer in India, combining air frying, grilling, and hot pot cooking, featuring 360° Turbojet Air Fry Technology and a 5.5L capacity.
. In June 2023, INALSA introduced the Versatile Aero Air Fryer Oven, integrating air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating with Rapid Air Circulation Technology and digital controls.
