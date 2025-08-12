Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India PVC Pipes Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand, Top Manufacturers And Forecast Report 2025-2033

India PVC Pipes Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand, Top Manufacturers And Forecast Report 2025-2033


2025-08-12 01:15:07
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India PVC Pipes Market Overview

In 2024, the India PVC pipes market was valued at approximately 2.9 Million Tons , and is projected to reach around 5.5 Million Tons by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of roughly 6.8% from 2025 to 2033. Key growth drivers include government initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Smart Cities Mission, accelerating urban infrastructure development and rural water supply upgrades; rising adoption in irrigation and construction sectors; growing sustainability awareness favoring recyclable materials; and continuous innovations in polymer production technologies.

Key Highlights
  • Market size (2024): 2.9 Million Tons
  • Forecast (2033): 5.5 Million Tons
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 6.8%
  • Growth contributors:
    • Expanding infrastructure and urbanisation driven by Smart Cities and Jal Jeevan Mission
    • Agricultural demand for irrigation, particularly through PMKSY
    • Technological innovation in PVC manufacturing and formulations
    • Sustainability trends increasing preference for recyclable, eco-friendly piping
  • Key companies: Finolex Industries, Astral Pipes, Supreme Industries, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Ashirvad Pipes, Jain Irrigation, Kisan Mouldings

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer free sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-pvc-pipes-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the PVC Pipes Market in India?
  • Predictive maintenance: AI systems can predict failure points in distribution networks, reducing leakages and maintenance costs.
  • Manufacturing quality control: Automated visual inspection using AI-powered imaging ensures higher precision in defect detection during production.
  • Smart integration with irrigation systems: AI-enabled IoT sensors optimize water flow via smart PVC pipelines, enabling resource-efficient agriculture.
  • Supply chain optimization: AI-driven demand forecasting ensures better inventory management and reduces material wastage.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • National programmes: Jal Jeevan Mission, Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT and PMKSY boosting demand for efficient piping.
  • Technology-led urban upgrades: Smart city projects requiring advanced plumbing, drainage, and networked infrastructure using PVC.
  • Sector-specific demand: Strong uptake in residential, commercial, municipal water and sewage systems, and irrigation for agriculture.
  • Sustainability & cost-efficiency: PVC's recyclability and affordability align with green building mandates and cost-sensitive buyers.
  • Retrofit and modernization: Upgrading aging metal pipes to corrosion-resistant PVC systems in urban and rural setups.
Market Segmentation

Type Insights:

  • Chlorinated PVC Pipes
  • Plasticized PVC Pipes
  • Unplasticized PVC Pipes

Application Insights:

  • Irrigation
  • Water Supply
  • Sewerage
  • Plumbing
  • HVAC
  • Oil and Gas

Regional Insights

  • South India : Leads with strong agricultural irrigation and urban infrastructure demand.
  • North & West India : Growing rapidly due to urban expansion, industrialisation, and irrigation projects.
  • East & Northeast India : Emergent demand, slower adoption but catching up through infrastructure schemes.

Speak to Analyst or Any Inquiry, Before Buying the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=21741&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry
  • Malpani Pipes has launched new PVC pipe lines and expanded production capacity for HDPE/MDPE, expecting substantial sales growth from the PVC segment-supporting national infrastructure and self-reliance goals.
  • Venus Pipes & Tubes reported significant volume growth and is pursuing new capex to scale operations-aligning with Make in India initiatives and infrastructure expansion.
  • Industry collaborations and exhibitions within smart infrastructure domains are aligning with broader energy-transition and Vision 2030 objectives, as India prioritizes modern, sustainable urban development.

MENAFN12082025004122016232ID1109915315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search