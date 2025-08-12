Trump-Putin Summit: This Isn't How Wars Are Ended
Longtime diplomat Donald Heflin, now teaching at Tufts University's Fletcher School, shares his perspective on the unconventional meeting and why it's likely to produce, as he says, a photograph and a statement, but not a peace deal.How do wars end?
Wars end for three reasons. One is that both sides get exhausted and decide to make peace. The second, which is more common: One side gets exhausted and raises its hand and says,“Yeah, we're ready to come to the peace table.”
And then the third is – we've seen this happen in the Mideast – outside forces like the US or Europe come in and say ,“That's enough. We're imposing our will from the outside. You guys stop this.”
What we've seen in the Russia-Ukraine situation is that neither side has shown a real willingness to go to the conference table and give up territory . So the fighting continues. And the role that Trump and his administration are playing right now is that third possibility, an outside power comes in and says,“Enough.”
Now you have to look at Russia. Russia is maybe a former superpower, but a power, and it's got nuclear arms and it's got a big army . This is not some small, Middle Eastern country that the United States can completely dominate.
They're nearly a peer. So can you really impose your will on them and get them to come to the conference table in seriousness if they don't want to? I kind of doubt it.
