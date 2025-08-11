UAE Sends Teams To Help Fight Forest Fires In Albania

Specialised teams from UAE arrived in the Albanian capital, Tirana, to support operations to extinguish the fires raging in several areas.

The UAE will contribute with the necessary aircraft, equipment and firefighting materials. The Emirates' help in responding to the disaster comes under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

These efforts will be carried out in coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Just over a week ago, over 900 firefighters assisted by the army battled to control a wildfire in Albania before it reached the seaside city of Saranda and other tourist resorts in the south of the country on the Ionian coast.

This comes as the region sees scorching heat, making the country more prone to natural disasters.