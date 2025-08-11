La Liga Match Abroad Moves Closes As Spanish Federation Gives OK For Game In Miami

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Madrid: The prospect of a game from Spain's La Liga being played in another country moved closer on Monday when the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced it will pass a request to UEFA and FIFA for this season's match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona to be played in the American city of Miami.

"The Board of Directors of the RFEF has given its approval to transmit the request made by FC Barcelona and Villarreal FC for the celebration of the game which corresponds to matchday 17 in the Primera Liga in the United States," confirmed the statement published by the RFEF, adding that the match would be played in the Hard Rock Stadium, subject to UEFA and FIFA approval.

The Spanish Supercup has been played in Saudi Arabia since 2020 (with a hiatus in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but this would be the first time a league game has been played in a foreign country.

Some commentators have pointed out that such a move risks adulterating the La Liga as it would see Barcelona avoid having to travel to Villarreal in one of its most difficult away games of the season, for a flight to Miami, where the vast majority of supporters in the Hard Rock Stadium are sure to be Barca fans - thus swapping a difficult away game for a match played in a hugely favorable atmosphere.