Costa Rican Experts Call For The Conservation Of Coyotes Sighted In Urban Areas
This presence is normal and also responds to deforestation and the loss of this animal's usual prey, which determines its adaptation and more frequent movements to urban area .
The statement, issued“in response to various social media posts by the public,” underscores the call“to respect coyotes in these territories and not harm them if sighted.”Highly opportunistic animals
They are highly opportunistic animals, explaining SINAC, that take advantage of many and diverse food sources, including species such as rabbits, squirrels, mice, and birds. They can also disperse plant seeds that aid in forest regeneratio .
“When the coyote (Canis latran), the largest species of the Canidae family, appears in residential areas, it is because they are close to natural areas and are attracted to food in yards or areas surrounding homes,” the organization's statement states.A very important role in ecosystems
For her part, Angie Sánchez, coordinator of the SINAC Wildlife Program, commented that“these animals play a very important role in ecosystems undergoing recovery, replacing species such as pumas and jaguars, which are absent due to ecosystem degradation.”According to the MINEA agency, coyotes are not dangerous to people, nor do they pose a threat to livestock, but rather,“they tend to move away or maintain a natural distance from people, so we should not feed them or approach them.”->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment