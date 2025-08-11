Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IBM Wave Analysis 11 August 2025


2025-08-11 11:05:13
(MENAFN- FxPro)

IBM: ⬇️ Sell

– IBM reversed from resistance level 253.60

– Likely to fall to support level 230.00

IBM recently reversed from the resistance level 253.60 (former support from the start of July) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 253.60 continued the active impulse wave C of the ABC correction (2) from June.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

IBM can be expected to fall further to the next support level 230.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

MENAFN11082025000156011031ID1109914963

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search