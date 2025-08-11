IBM Wave Analysis 11 August 2025

IBM: ⬇️ Sell

– IBM reversed from resistance level 253.60

– Likely to fall to support level 230.00

IBM recently reversed from the resistance level 253.60 (former support from the start of July) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 253.60 continued the active impulse wave C of the ABC correction (2) from June.

IBM can be expected to fall further to the next support level 230.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C).