Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Apple Wave Analysis 11 August 2025


2025-08-11 11:05:13
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Apple: ⬆️ Buy

– Apple broke resistance level 225.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 237.70

Apple recently broke the resistance level 225.00 (which stopped wave (4) in April) – which was proceeded by the breakout of the strong resistance level 215.00.

The breakout of the resistance level 225.00 accelerated the active medium-term impulse wave (C) from the middle of June.

Apple can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 237.70, the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C).

