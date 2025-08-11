Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EURGBP Wave Analysis 11 August 2025


2025-08-11 11:05:12
EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

– EURGBP reversed from a strong resistance level 0.8735

– Likely to fall to support level 0.8600

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed down from the strong resistance level 0.8735 (which stopped all earlier sharp impulse waves from April), coinciding with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.8735 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, Bearish Engulfing.

EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.8600, which stopped the earlier downward correction 2.

