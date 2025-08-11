Trane Expands High-Efficiency Precision Cooling Capabilities For Data Center Thermal Management Systems

MENAFN - 3BL) DAVIDSON, N.C., August 11, 2025 /3BL/ - Trane®–by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, is expanding its thermal management system portfolio for data centers with a modern Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) solution . The cooling solution helps maintain optimal air circulation and temperature levels for servers and other electronic equipment, to promote uptime while reducing power consumption and energy demand.

“We take a customer-centric approach to innovation, design, and services to create precise, custom solutions for unique operating needs and conditions.” said Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers, Trane Technologies.“Expansion of our airside offer gives our colo and hyperscale customers greater flexibility for configuring custom systems and addresses the growing trend toward a single-source solutions provider.”

Trane unifies and integrates thermal management systems through smart controls. Equipped with the Symbio® controller, Trane's CRAH solution offers a broad capacity range and customizable options to help meet the specific needs of data centers, including reduced power consumption, exceptional cooling, and dependable performance. Symbio allows for flexible leader designation and dynamic reassignment for up to 32 units, providing continuous operation and access to a suite of digital solutions for ongoing lifecycle management.

Trane supports operations throughout the lifecycle of data centers with thousands of local service experts across North America, and smart service options for proactive monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved thermal management systems. Integrating thermal management systems as an infrastructure design cornerstone allows the system to act as a performance multiplier that helps drive energy savings, uptime, and return. Over the past six months, Trane has invested in its comprehensive thermal management systems portfolio for data centers with innovations that include scalable liquid cooling platforms , an efficient fan coil wall platform , and larger capacity and higher ambient temperature air-cooled chillers , engineered for AI workloads, sustainability, and future growth.

The addition of the CRAH unit to Trane's data center portfolio enhances its position as a complete thermal solution provider and streamlines business processes for greater efficiency. Trane's unified control system across all portfolios helps provide a seamless and integrated customer experience, reinforcing Trane's commitment to supporting the future of the planet and the goals of our customers.



About Trane

Trane®–by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator–creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments through a broad portfolio of heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and controls, services, parts, and supply. For more information, please visit or .

© 2025 Trane. All Rights Reserved.​​​​​​​

All trademarks referenced in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.