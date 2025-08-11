Sara Ali Khan Dating History: Facts, Rumors, And Media Buzz With Timeline

Sara Ali Khan's dating history has often been a blend of confirmed relationships, rumored link-ups, and media-fueled speculation. From Veer Pahariya to the latest gossip, here's a timeline of her most talked-about romances.

1. Veer Pahariya – The Only Confirmed Relationship

Before her Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan dated Veer Pahariya, grandson of politician Sushil Kumar Shinde. This is the only relationship she has publicly acknowledged, stating in an interview,“He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.”

2. Sushant Singh Rajput – On-Screen Chemistry, Rumored Off-Screen Bond

Sara's debut film Kedarnath paired her with Sushant Singh Rajput, sparking widespread rumors. She later confirmed dating him during NCB questioning, mentioning feelings of disloyalty that led to their split.

3. Kartik Aaryan – Flirtatious Sparks

Their sizzling on-screen debut in Love Aaj Kal fuelled speculation. Sara Ali Khan had previously confessed a crush on him during Koffee With Karan. Though responses were playful, neither confirmed an actual relationship.

4. Harshvardhan Kapoor – A Short-Lived Rumor

Sara and Harshvardhan Kapoor were seen together at various events in 2017, reportedly calling each other "baby." However, her mother, Amrita Singh, is said to have disapproved, leading to their breakup. No confirmation came from either side.

5. Ishaan Khatter – Filmy Brothers, Filmy Rumor

After Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, fans speculated she hinted at dating one of the "filmi brothers," widely believed to be Ishaan Khatter. Neither confirmed, and the matter faded without clarity.

6. Vijay Deverakonda & Shubman Gill

Sara Ali Khan named both as crushes. They are Vijay in a candid appearance, prompting playful social media exchanges, and Shubman during an interview. Speculation fanned when paparazzi captured them dining together. Nothing was ever confirmed.

7. Arjun Pratap Bajwa – The Current Rumor Mill

Recently, Sara has been spotted often with Arjun Pratap Bajwa. He is an actor, musician, and son of BJP leader Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa. From Kedarnath pilgrimages to Gurdwara visits and Rajasthan vacations, their sightings have reignited dating speculation. Neither has confirmed their relationship publicly.