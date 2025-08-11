Watch: Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert For More Showers Check Weather Forecast Here
Visuals from Nizamuddin and Minto Bridge show Delhi drenched after fresh rainfall on August 12.
Waterlogging was reported on the Rao Tularam Marg.
The Delhi Regional Meteorological Department issued a nowcast alert at 6:00 AM and in a post on X stated,“Very Light rainfall /drizzle is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR .... during next 2 hours."Also Read | Rainfall update: IMD issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
The India Meteorological Department IIMD) in its latest press release forecasted possibility of very light to light rain and thundershowers in the national capital on August 12.Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Uttarakhand, HP till August 14
While there is no weather alert for Delhi-NCR, the skies are expected to remain partly cloudy and the maximum is expected to settle around 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature over Delhi will be below normal up to 1 to 3 degrees Celsius and will hover in the range 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.Delhi weather forecast for next 5 days
The weather forecast for the next five days predicts more rains across Delhi-NCR while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle anywhere between 22 and 35 degrees Celsius.Weather forecast for rest of India
Meanwhile, a red alert for extremely heavy rains is in place for August 12 for Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal. At the same time, the weather agency issued orange warning for Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.Also Read | Weather today: Delhi-NCR braces for more showers, Rajasthan on IMD's red alert
“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on 12th August,” IMD in its August 11 weather bulletin said. Similar weather predictions have been issued for Uttarakhand until August 13 and for Telangana on August 14 and 15. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 12.
