After Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Dinner In Delhi, Opposition Unity Reaffirmed

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, hosted a dinner for leaders of the INDIA Alliance in New Delhi on Monday. The gathering, attended by prominent Opposition figures, was described by the Congress as"more than just a dinner" and a "powerful reaffirmation of unity."

"In the heart of New Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed INDIA alliance leaders to an evening that was more than just dinner – it was a powerful reaffirmation of unity. Bound by a shared commitment to uphold the Constitution and protect our democracy, the gathering radiated camaraderie, mutual respect and unwavering resolve," read a post with pictures by Congress on X.

Top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were seen interacting with representatives from various alliance partners.

The dinner was hosted hours after scores of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other party representatives, were detained by the Delhi police during an attempted march to the Election Commission of India against 'vote chori' allegations and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

New Delhi, Aug 11 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MPs Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav, during a dinner hosted for opposition MPs by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Monday. (AICC/ANI Photo)

Other leaders, such as Jaya Bachchan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh; Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi; NCP SCP MP Supriya Sule; JMM MP Mahua Maji, among others, attended the dinner.

Speaking after the dinner, AAP MP Sanjay Singh emphasised the opposition's joint stance on the SIR

"We are together on the SIR issue. All opposition parties are together. The whole country is affected by the SIR issue. People believe that the country's elections, state elections, including the Delhi elections , have been won through a scam," Singh told news agency ANI.

INDIA bloc's dinner diplomacy

Kharge's dinner came two days after Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for a dinner in the national capital. The gathering, attended by nearly 50 leaders from over 25 parties, focused on the contentious SIR and Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegations of large-scale electoral fraud.

The dinner hosted by Rahul Gandhi on 7 August was the first physical meeting of the INDIA bloc after the one held a day after the Lok Sabha elections at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's home in New Delhi.

During Monday's dinner, Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Purnia, struck a combative tone, asserting that the INDIA bloc's mission was to restore people's rights.

New Delhi, Aug 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi with SP MP Awadhesh Prasad during a dinner hosted for opposition MPs by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Monday. (AICC/ANI Photo)

This is for emotions. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will uproot those who have usurped the rights of the people of our country.

"This is for emotions. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will uproot those who have usurped the rights of the people of our country. The strong leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has already made it clear that the Prime Minister of the country has been placed on the chair by stealing votes. The PM is not the PM of the people, he is the PM who steals votes," Yadav said.

(With ANI inputs)