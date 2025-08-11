Trump To Meet Putin To See 'What He Has In Mind' As Russia Continues To Bomb Ukraine: 'Within 2 Minutes...'
Addressing a press conference at the White House, Donald Trump said,“At the end of that meeting, probably the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made.”
He said he thought Friday's sitdown with Putin in Alaska would be“really a feel-out meeting.” Trump added that“it'll be good, but it might be bad” and predicted he may say, "lots of luck, keep fighting. Or I may say, we can make a deal.”
“I'm going to see what he has in mind. I may leave and say good luck, and that'll be the end,” Donald Trump said.
The US President also reiterated his plan to pursue the“land swaps” offer during the meeting with his Russian counterpart as he also dismissed what Ukraine wants.
During the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had asserted that the country's Constitution bars ceding territory to an invader. He has, so far, not been invited to participate in the Trump-Putin talks.The land-swap
Vladimir Putin wants to lock in Russia's gains since invading Ukraine in February 2022 as Trump presses for a ceasefire. Trump's eagerness to reach a deal has raised fears in Ukraine and Europe about such an agreement favoring Russia, without sufficient input from Ukraine.Also Read | India hails US-Russia talks on 15 August: 'As PM Modi has...'
Donald Trump has alternately harshly criticized both leaders after promising – and so far failing – to swiftly end the conflict – something he claimed he would do in 24 hours after taking over the presidency.
Donald Trump also said that after his meeting with Vladimir Putin,“The next meeting will be with Zelenskyy and Putin,” but it could also be a meeting with“Putin and Zelenskyy and me.”
(With agency inputs)
