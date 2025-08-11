“Contract 18-24”: Drone Operators Can Serve In 46 Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the relevant orders were signed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From now on, this category of citizens can choose one of 46 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for service under this type of contract.

Among them, in particular, are the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems“Ptakhy Madiara,” the 20th separate regiment of unmanned systems“K-2,” the 427th separate regiment of unmanned systems“Rarog,” the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems“Achilles,” and others.

According to the Ministry of Defense, in addition to the units of the armed forces and military branches that have already participated in the project (Army, Navy, Airborne Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Territorial Defense Forces), units of the Special Operations Forces and Support Forces have also joined.

A complete list of units participating in the project, as well as the opportunity to apply, is available on the official website of the project.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has also approved a list of 32 staff positions related to the operation of unmanned systems. These include:



operator of tracked (wheeled) ground robotic systems;

operator of engineering ground robotic systems;

operator of combat and special-purpose aircraft-type UAVs;

operator of multi-rotor combat and special-purpose unmanned aerial systems;

FPV drone operator;

unmanned aerial systems operator-master;

unmanned aerial systems reconnaissance operator; unmanned aerial systems master.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense explained the detail of the“Contract 18-24” project for operators of unmanned systems.

