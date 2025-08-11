Kazakhstan's Coal Market Shows Resilience Amid Global Decarbonization Trends

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Caspy Commodity Exchange JSC has published an analytical report on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan's coal market, with a particular focus on the exchange-based trading of communal and household coal (CHC), Trend reports via Caspy Commodity Exchange.

The report includes an analysis of both global and national coal markets, along with practical recommendations for industry participants and government agencies. It is based on analytical data, trading results, and the exchange's own calculations, allowing for a comprehensive overview of the development of Kazakhstan's coal sector amid global energy shifts. Special attention is given to CHC trading within the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Key findings of the report:

Global coal market transformation: Despite ongoing decarbonization trends, coal remains a crucial energy source in developing countries. In 2024, global coal production reached a historic high of 9.15 billion tonnes, with demand increasing by 1.5 percent, totaling 8.79 billion tonnes.

Coal prices have stabilized: Following record highs in 2022, coal prices have remained above pre-pandemic levels. The World Bank forecasts a 27 percent price drop in 2025, down to $100/tonne, with further decline expected in 2026.

Future of Kazakhstan's coal sector: In the long term, Kazakhstan plans to reduce coal's share in its energy mix and expand renewable energy sources (RES). However, a sharp phase-out of coal is not expected within the next 15–20 years. A noticeable reduction in coal-based power generation is anticipated after 2040.

CHC exchange trading: In the first half of 2025, declared demand for CHC significantly exceeded supply - 652,000 tonnes vs. 252,000 tonnes. Exchange transactions for CHC totaled over 140,000 tonnes, with peak volumes in January and April.

CHC trading on the exchange remains a vital tool for ensuring price transparency and stability. However, to strengthen these benefits, issues such as volume control, trading method improvement, and prevention of algorithmic trading bots must be addressed.

The report provides market participants and government bodies with an objective tool to analyze the current situation and develop effective solutions for Kazakhstan's coal industry.